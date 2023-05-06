scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'We are still waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before magistrate,' alleges Sakshi Malik

By Agency News Desk

"It is okay, we respect the Supreme Court. Their job is only to register the FIR. No Court can ask anyone to arrest. We are sitting firm on our protest and it will go on till we get justice," the 30-year-old wrestler told IANS.

"First the statements of our girls should be recorded before the magistrate under 164. That is not done yet. We are waiting for it, after that we will see what needs to be done in this regard."

There are reports that some fringe elements have also been spotted at Jantar Mantar and they are planning to create ruckus.

To this, Sakshi said, "Can’t do anything about the people in the crowd. We are just taking care of ourselves. Doing everything methodically and with utmost care that nothing goes wrong."

Earlier on Friday, Bajrang Punia disclosed that they have formed two committees to conduct this long-drawn-out fight. One committee of 30-plus members will decide how to prolong the fight.

It will include representatives from khaps, and farmer, labour, women and student unions.

Also, a nine-member committee will only concentrate on wrestling.

"Vinesh is meeting the legal team. One thing that I can definitely say is that we have formed committees that will decide the future course of action. Our job is to fight, it is their job to make decisions," Bajrang added.

Representatives of major khaps from in and around Delhi, Haryana and Tikait’s Baliyan Khap have called for a meeting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Bajrang had said that their decision will be final.

–IANS <br>cs/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct
Next article
Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

Health & Lifestyle

WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct

News

Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

News

Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

News

Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Zulfiqar Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns

Technology

vivo X90 Pro: Outstanding camera device for photo enthusiasts in India

Technology

Rapid continues downsizing efforts, lays off additional 70 workers

News

Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia share how TV changed their lives

Technology

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

News

Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer

Technology

Satellite imagery suggests new construction near N.Korea's satellite launch station

News

Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy plans

News

Mahaakshay Chakraborty says his teachers wanted his father Mithun to come for PTA meets

Sports

IPL 2023: Josh Little to travel back home for national duty

Sports

The way he out-thinks batsmen is beautiful: Brett Lee on Rashid Khan

News

BTS’ RM pens heartfelt letter to fans

Sports

'Best wishes': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for first position in Doha Diamond League

News

Kamal Haasan to produce SK21 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi; shoot in Kashmir

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US