scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

We can create something special for the future: NorthEast United FC's Vincenzo Annese

By News Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) NorthEast United FC head coach Vincenzo Annese was delighted with his side’s performance as the Highlanders salvaged a crucial point in a thrilling 2-2 draw against FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, here.

Edu Bedia saw his opener cancelled out by a Wilmar Gil penalty during injury time of the opening half. Gil came to NorthEast United FC’s rescue again in the second half as he scored from the spot again after FC Goa had reclaimed their lead through Iker Guarrotxena, states indiansuperleague.com.

Annese was pleased with the way his side attacked on the front foot against FC Goa and stated his team can improve even further.

“We drew against a quality team. They (have players who) have played together for many years like Bedia and same for Brandon (Fernandes). We know their quality. I’m so happy for the performance when we started to press them in the attacking phase going forward and before, it never happened. So we need to keep up this improvement and the guys can do much better.

“They have scope to improve and under me, we have played different football. I don’t want to say it’s better, but it is different. I like to press forward. I don’t like to sit back and then counter attack,” he stated in the official post-match press conference.

“We had many positives except we missed a one-on-one easy goal in the first 10 minutes. We need to concentrate more on our attacking phase. I liked the way we switched the ball from right to left, it was amazing. We really loved the performance of everybody, but we can do much better. I believe our team can improve more and more. We can create something special for the future.. and I hope we work in this direction for the future,” Annese added.

Annese made two changes to his starting lineup following their defeat to Bengaluru FC, with Jithin MS and new signing Kule Mbombo featuring in place of Romain Phillipoteaux and Rochharzela. Annese felt it was a team effort that contributed to a draw and had words of praise for Mbombo, who made his Hero ISL debut.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Not happy with the performance of my team: FC Goa head coach Pena
Next article
'RRR' does a double; 'Everything Everywhere', 'Better Call Saul' register big wins
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

Technology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

News

Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too

Sports

Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 cr

Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett’s advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US