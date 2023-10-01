scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

West Bengal wins big as Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys kick offs in Bengaluru

By Agency News Desk
West Bengal wins big as Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys kick offs in Bengaluru
West Bengal wins big as Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys kick offs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Manikpara High School, West Bengal started the 62nd edition of Sub Junior (U 14) Boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament on a high, beating Primary Marathi School, Silvasaa, DD & D&DNH 19 – 0 in a Group B match played at Air Force School, Jalahalli.

In the other match of the day in Group A, H.K Singh Memorial Secondary School, Meghalaya got the better of Sainik School, Tilaiya, Jharkhand 3 – 0 to start with a win in the tournament.

For the school from West Bengal, Avhi scored five goals while Dipu, Manik and Sudip scored a hat trick each. Surjya scored a brace while Sushanta, Sanju and Ananta completed the high-scoring victory for the winners.

In the first match of the tournament, Serene’s brace and Markatjuh’s goals helped H.K Singh Memorial school to emerge victorious over the school from Jharkhand who are representing the Sainik Schools of the country.

The group stage matches will continue on Monday with 16 matches scheduled to be played in Air Force School, Jalahalli, Air Force School, Yelahanka and Air Force Training Command.

The group matches will continue till October 6 and the qualified teams will play the quarterfinals on October 7. The semifinals are scheduled for the October 8 while the finals will be played on October 10.

–IANS

bc

15
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Indian men's team grabs maiden silver medal, first medal after 37 years
Next article
Asian Games: Avinash Sable, Tajinderpal Singh Toor bag gold for India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US