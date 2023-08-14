scorecardresearch
West Ham United sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 14 (IANS) West Ham United completed the signing of England international James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old has joined the Hammers from Southampton for an undisclosed fee on a contract until June 2027 and will wear the No7 shirt.

Ward-Prowse, who has been capped 11 times by England, has spent his entire professional career with Southampton playing 410 in all competitions, with 343 of those coming in the Premier League. Indeed only four active players in the League have more appearances.

The midfielder has scored 49 goals and produced 38 assists. He is currently one free-kick goal short of David Beckham’s record in the competition of 18.

“From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club,” Ward-Prowse told the club’s official website.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a Club that has epitomises that. You can feel that from the fans and you can see it in the players who are here and the lads that have come through the Academy too,” he added.

Agency News Desk
