scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'What a guy,' Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Kohli for 46th ODI century

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday lauded Virat Kohli’s fantastic 46th ODI century innings, which helped India to a thumping 317-run win and 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anushka took to social media to share a TV screen, which showed Virat Kohli raising his bat and helmet, and looking up towards the sky after his hundred in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

“What a guy…Shabaaash…What an innings played,” she wrote along with the post.

On a slow yet placid pitch, the former India captain was off the blocks quickly and anchored the innings for a large part to remain unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls, his tenth hundred against Sri Lanka. In his third century in the last four ODI innings, Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes, feasting on a hapless bowling attack.

Notably, the ace Bollywood actress often praises his cricketer husband for his match performances.

Anushka, who is set to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, had also taken to her Instagram last year to share pictures of her husband after the thrilling India-Pakistan match and called it the ‘best match’ of her life.

“You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people’s lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!!, she wrote on October 23 last year.

“I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin,” she added.

The celebrity couple got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Previous article
ILT20: Sanchit Sharma shines as Gulf Giants beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 6 wickets
Next article
Hockey World Cup: Dominant India held goalless by England as Hardik pulls out injured
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier League: Chelsea return to winning ways, beat Crystal Palace 1-0

Sports

ILT20: Hales, Billings lead Desert Vipers to 7-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors

News

Odds in favour of 'RRR' winning best foreign film at Critics Choice Awards

Sports

Rourkela stadium has largest seating capacity in the world: FIH President

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Dominant India held goalless by England as Hardik pulls out injured

Sports

ILT20: Sanchit Sharma shines as Gulf Giants beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 6 wickets

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant woman air-evacuated by army from Kupwara, brought to Srinagar

Health & Lifestyle

Hockey fans from around the world flocking to Odisha for World Cup

Sports

Morne Morkel joins New Zealand Women's team's coaching group for T20 World Cup

Sports

3rd ODI: Gautam Gambhir jokingly makes big predication about Sri Lanka's defeat, breaks the Internet

Sports

3rd ODI: India sweep to 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka with a 317-run thrashing

Sports

3rd ODI: We have seen Mohammed Siraj go from strength to strength, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

3rd ODI: Mindset is to help the team, and put the team in strong position, says Virat Kohli

Sports

Golf: Molinari-led Continental Europe win title in inaugural Hero Cup

Technology

283 mn used smartphones shipped last year globally

Sports

3rd ODI: Kohli, Gill, Siraj lead India to 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka, clinch series 3-0 (ld)

News

Tanmay Bhat recalls how it took Shah Rukh Khan just 10 mins to understand a show script

News

Hiten Tejwani shares his love for flying kites on Makar Sankranti

News

Abdu Rozik: Priyanka and Archana play a lot of mind games on 'BB16'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain thrash Wales 5-1 to claim first win, remain in the hunt

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US