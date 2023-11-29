What separates the good from great is the mental edge and toughness you need under pressure: Golfer Shiv Kapur

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Star Indian golfer Shiv Kapur believes that the “real growth” of the game will come “when we build more public golf courses and driving ranges” and to make the sport more accessible to the masses. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the Arjuna awardee shared his thoughts on the mental preparation while playing golf.

Excerpts:

Q) How do you see your journey in professional golf so far, the challenges faced, key milestones, and lessons learned along the way?

A) I have been a professional now for over 20 years and have had my fair share of ups and downs along the way. You face several challenges travelling around the world, coping with different conditions and courses and cultures. However, I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it and wouldn’t change a thing. The toughness you learn, when you have to be out there yourself competing against all the best players in the world, is an experience that has set me up for any challenge in life. Winning the Tour championship in Asia in my rookie season and then enduring a slump till my next title 7 years later were testing times, but nonetheless make you tough and appreciate every win even more.

Q) What about the mental preparation and focus needed while playing golf?

A) Golf at the highest level is more mental than physical, what separates the good from great is the mental edge and toughness you need under pressure. Training your mind to be still and calm in pressure pressurizing situations is the hallmark of any great sportsman. Meditation and a killer instinct are essential ingredients for success.

Q) Your role as a Marriott Bonvoy ambassador?

A) I’m very proud to represent Marriott Bonvoy as one of their Golf Ambassadors. It’s a role in which I look to share my knowledge and experience with their valued guests and to offer to them what money can’t buy, experiences like inside the ropes access, one on one interactions and above all to help them become better golfers. The idea is to give back something to their loyal customers, while using golf as a vehicle and for their guests to enjoy a memorable day out.

Q) Your thoughts on the evolving landscape of golf in India?

A) The corporate game in India is booming and we have an incredible pool of talented youngsters. However, the real growth of the game will come when we build more public golf courses and driving ranges and to make the sport more accessible to the masses.

