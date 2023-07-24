scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 24 (IANS) Day five’s play in the second Test between India and West Indies will resume at 1:15 pm local time, which translates to 10:45 pm IST. The remaining two sessions on Monday will be of two hours each at the Queen’s Park Oval.

As of now, there hasn’t been any official information on the number of overs expected to be bowled in the remaining time left in the match, with it completely dependent on light and weather conditions.

In the morning, the start of day five’s play was delayed due to heavy rain and overcast conditions. The proceedings for the final day of the Test series were to begin 30 minutes earlier than the usual start time due to overs lost on days three and four caused by previous rain disruptions.

West Indies will now resume from the overnight score of 76/2 in their second innings after being set a target of 365 for victory by India. The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently leading the two-game series 1-0 after defeating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test at Dominica within three days.

India will now be aiming for their bowlers to claim the remaining eight wickets needed in whatever time left in the match for pocketing another 12 points and adding more to their glowing start to the 2023-25 World Test Championship style. The ongoing match in Trinidad is also the 100th Test match between India and West Indies.

Brief scores:

India 438 & 181/2 decl. lead West Indies 255 & 76-2 in 32 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-33) by 289 runs.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes win close-fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

Sports

UTT Season 4: India's Ayhika shocks Lily in Dabang Delhi v U Mumba thriller

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Karnataka HC stays BAI circulars warning players from playing in 'unrecognised' events

Health & Lifestyle

RSV vax market estimated to surpass $9 billion by 2029: Report

Sports

Harare Hurricanes skipper Morgan talks of how Zimbabwe cricket will benefit from Zim Afro T10

Health & Lifestyle

Statin therapy may lower risk of heart diseaes in people with HIV: Study

News

Jackie Shroff: Loyal fans of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan reflects true beauty of theatrical experience

News

Jimmy Shergill-starrer 'Choona' earlier had darker tone, reveals composer Dhruv Ghanekar

News

Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

News

Mona Singh: OTT has changed life of writers

News

Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' to be showcased at IFFSA Canada

News

Performing in BRIC Festival was a moment of manifestation for Raja Kumari

Sports

Indian men's, women’s teams aim to excel in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Sports

SL v PAK: Bowlers, Abdullah, Masood put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

Technology

Tesla execs to meet commerce minister as China fumes at India’s BYD plant rejection

News

Allu Arjun hits 1 million followers on 'Threads'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US