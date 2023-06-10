scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik

By Agency News Desk
'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik
Wrestler Sakshi Malik at the residence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur _ pic courtesy ians

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Amid the ongoing talks to resolve wrestlers’ issues, grappler Sakshi Malik on Saturday said they will not participate in Asian Games unless the matter is completely resolved. Talking to reporters in Sonipat, Malik said that no one understands what the wrestlers are going through mentally each passing day.

The 30-year old reached Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat to decide on the future course of action for wrestlers, who have been demanding the resignation of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

“We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can’t understand how mentally exhausting this is and what we are going through everyday, ” Sakshi said.

Sakshi’s comments have come at a time when trials for the Asiad are scheduled to take place in the ongoing month. All the wrestlers, including those involved in the protest, need to compete at trials and earn their place in the India team for the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sakshi along with Bajrang Punia and others had met Union Sports Minister Anuarag Thakur at his home and said that the government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete.

“The government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete. It has agreed on most of our proposals related to wrestling. Now, we will keep these proposals in front of the farmers’ unions, women’s unions, our seniors and khap panchayats. So, we won’t have any protest till June 15 but our ‘movement’ against the WFI chief will continue,” Sakshi had told IANS.

–IANS

ak/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury
Next article
Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes ’23 was no ‘political statement’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asia Cup archery stage 3: India end campaign with seven medals

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane refused scan on finger to protect his 'mindset', reveals his wife Radhika

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

News

Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

Sports

We are facing pressure to compromise, alleges protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik

Technology

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

News

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

News

Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

News

Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

Sports

WTC Final: Rahane can prolong his Test career by couple of years after gutsy knock, feels Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes ’23 was no ‘political statement’

Sports

Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury

News

Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection

Sports

WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival

Technology

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US