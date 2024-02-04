Williamson surpasses Kohli, Bradman in Test hundreds' list after scoring ton against South Africa

Mount Maunganui (NZ), Feb 4 (IANS) New Zealand’s experienced batter Kane Williamson achieved a remarkable feat in the first Test against South Africa as he surpassed cricket legends Don Bradman and Virat Kohli in the list of most Test centuries.

Williamson achieved a remarkable feat by notching up his 30th Test hundred. He crafted his way to a century with 15 boundaries off 241 deliveries.

The 33-year-old batter was granted a lifeline when Edward Moore dropped a catch. Capitalizing on this second chance, Williamson reached a century, equalling Joe Root’s total and surpassing the tallies of cricket legends Don Bradman and Virat Kohli, both of whom have 29 centuries to their names, ICC reports.

In a brilliant partnership, Williamson forged an unbeaten 219-run stand with Rachin Ravindra, who notched up his maiden Test century, for the third wicket and guided New Zealand to a commanding position at 258/2 by stumps.

Despite the early dismissal of the openers by the inexperienced South African attack, the duo showcased exceptional batting prowess throughout the day.

By the close of play, Williamson stood unbeaten at 112 while Ravindra also remained unbeaten on 118, an innings laced with 13 fours and a six.

–IANS

