Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a new four-year direct deal with Times Internet Limited in the USA and Canada, making Willow TV the home of ICC cricket in both countries in TV and digital up until the end of 2027.

Under this deal, Willow TV and Digital will broadcast all ICC men’s and women’s major events on TV and digital. The new deal continues the successful partnership between ICC and Willow TV which has been in place since 2016, delivering extensive coverage across Willow’s platforms, bringing cricket to a growing number of fans across the USA and Canada.

“USA is an important strategic market for the ICC and the direct partnership with Willow will provide us with a number of exciting opportunities to strengthen engagement with fans in the region. With content available across Willow’s digital and TV platforms, it is an incredible opportunity for new fans to enjoy and engage with the sport across North America,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Executive.

Over 30 million cricket fans are estimated to live in the United States and Canada. The first direct live TV contractual relationship between the two organisations will cover the broadcast of 14 international events across men’s, women’s and U19s Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup competitions.

All the senior major men’s and women’s ICC events will receive TV coverage, beginning with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies. The men’s and women’s U19 World Cups will be shown digitally on willow.tv with the semifinals and finals available on Willow TV.

“Willow TV has long been the home for cricket in North America. Having exclusively covered the ICC’s World Cups since 2015, we are excited to continue our partnership until the end of 2027. We continue to focus on delivering the best cricket consumption experience across all devices and platforms and to share some of the most exciting, power-packed events in the coming years,” said Satyan Gajwani, Times Internet Vice Chairman.

–IANS

