Wimbledon: Kostyuk through to third round as Badosa retires with injury

By Agency News Desk

London, July 7 (IANS) Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk moved to her maiden Wimbledon third round after Paula Badosa of Spain retired from second-round due to an injury, here on Friday.

Badosa was trailing 2-6, 0-1 when she withdrew from the match due to a lower back injury, which also forced the former World No. 2 to miss Roland Garros in May.

Kostyuk defeated eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round and will hope to continue her run against 25th seed Madison Keys in the third round on Saturday.

Badosa’s retirement from the singles match also led to her withdrawal from the mixed doubles, where she was due to compete with Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas and Badosa recently made public their relationship and were due to compete together for the first time at Wimbledon.

“No I won’t be able to (when asked if she could still play with Tsitsipas). The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It’s the stress fracture. I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, I felt it again. It’s a little bit worse. I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks,” Badosa was quoted as saying on the ATP tour website.

Meanwhile, World No. 5 Tsitsipas will continue his singles quest on Friday when he resumes his match against Andy Murray.

The Greek will walk onto Centre Court trailing by two sets to one after play was suspended on Thursday night due to the 11 pm curfew.

–IANS

bc/ak

