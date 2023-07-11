Wimbledon: Medvedev moves to third round with straight-set win over Mannarino

London, July 7 (IANS) Third seed Daniil Medvedev on Friday claimed the third set tie-break against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to complete a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 win in the second round of Wimbledon, here.

The 2021 US Open champion was earlier locked at 4-4 in the third set with the Frenchman when darkness forced the postponement of the match on Thursday night.

Resuming the match in contrasting warm, sunny conditions on Friday, Medvedev recovered from an early mini-break in the tie-break to book a date with the winner Marton Fucsovics.

The 27-year-old has yet to lose a set this fortnight. He opened his campaign with a straight-sets win against home favourite Arthur Fery on Wednesday and will hope to keep his perfect run alive when he returns to the court for a third round on Saturday.

Wimbledon is the only major where Medvedev has not advanced to at least the quarterfinals. His best result in London was a fourth-round run in 2021.

–IANS

bc/ak