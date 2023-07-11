scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Tsitsipas completes comeback, ends Murray's campaign

By Agency News Desk

London, July 8 (IANS) Trailing overnight, Stefanos Tsitsipas completed a thrilling turnaround on Friday at Wimbledon when he clawed past two-time champion Andy Murray 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in a gripping second-round match, here.

The Scot was leading the Greek 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 on Thursday when play was suspended for the day at 10:38 p.m. The decision was made to stop the match given that a conclusion before the 11 p.m. curfew was very unlikely.

The World No. 5 Tsitsipas came out firing upon Friday’s resumption. He penetrated with his explosive forehand, firing 87 winners to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the third time in four hours and 41 minutes.

“It is never easy against Andy. I know everyone loves him here. It was a very difficult game and I was very impressed with his level. Having had two surgeries, I was very impressed with his level today and I wish him the very best,” Tsitsipas said.

“It was nerve-wracking. It is difficult when you have grown up watching him play on this court. I looked up to him, I looked up to Novak, Roger, Rafa. These four guys shaped the game and are the reason I am the player I am today,” he added.

Tsitsipas now leads Murray 2-1 in their ATP Head to Head series and will next play Laslo Djere after the Serbian defeated Next Gen ATP American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) 6-3.

The 24-year-old has now won consecutive five-set matches at this year’s Championships, having also downed former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in five in the first round.

The former World No. 1 Murray holds a 61-13 record at Wimbledon and is a two-time champion, having triumphed in 2013 and 2016. He was seeking his maiden Top 5 win of the season and first since June 2022, when he beat the Greek on grass in Stuttgart.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia
Next article
BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rishabh Pant responding adequately to the rehab, expected to be declared fit after ODI WC, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

Sports

Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim top honours at CSA awards

Sports

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of Major League Cricket's inaugural season

Sports

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

China's Zhou Qihao shocks Ma Long at WTT Ljubljana

Sports

West Indies name squad for 1st Test against India; Uncapped Athanaze, McKenzie earn call-ups

Sports

Mbappe discusses youth empowerment with Cameroonian PM

Sports

Golfer Neha Tripathi ends long title drought at 10th leg of WPGT

Sports

BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to Asian Games: Jay Shah

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stokes, bowlers keep England alive in third Test against Australia

Sports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

Sports

China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey core group to train under Tushar Khandker in national camp

Sports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka holds off Gracheva; Alexandrova, Azarenka also register wins

Sports

Hyderabad FC announce new leadership group, Conor Nestor named first team coach

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Theekshana, Nissanka star as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, finish Super Six unbeaten

Sports

Wimbledon: Kostyuk through to third round as Badosa retires with injury

Sports

FC Goa sign Carlos Martinez as new foreign striker

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US