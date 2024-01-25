Winter Youth Olympics: Sahil Thakur misses out in slalom event

HomeWorldSportsWinter Youth Olympics: Sahil Thakur misses out in slalom event

Sahil Thakur missed to be ranked in the final standings for the men’s slalom event after failing to complete his second run

By Agency News Desk
Gangwon, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian alpine skier Sahil Thakur missed to be ranked in the final standings for the men’s slalom event after failing to complete his second run at the Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Sahil clocked 1:07.14 in the first run to be placed 61 among 78 competitors at the Jeongseon High 1 Ski Resort. However, the Indian did not finish his second run.

Zak Carrick-Smith of Great Britain won the gold medal in the slalom event with an aggregate time of 1:38.61. Sweden’s Elliot Westlund claimed silver in 1:38.66 while Nash Huot-Marchand of France, the giant slalom champion, won the bronze medal in 1:38.87.

In the men’s giant slalom event on Wednesday, finished 47th after clocking 2:02.52 (1:04.67 in the first run and 57.85 in the second run) at the Jeongseon High 1 Ski Resort.

After Thursday result, India’s campaign at the Gangwon 2024 ended as Sahil was the lone Indian competing at the prestigious event.

