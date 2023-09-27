With a success in 2023, MotoGP announces its second edition in 2024

Within just two days of the phenomenal success story of the inaugural edition of MotoGP Bharat, the global governing body of motorcycle racing, FIM, announced MotoGP’s return to India in 2024. The Grand Prix of India will be held as the 16th race in its calendar, after the San Marino GP as per the provisional calendar released globally.

The inaugural edition of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India set new benchmarks in motorsport history, drawing over one lakh enthusiastic spectators from India and across the globe with a global telecast across 195 nations, it was truly a global phenomenon that proudly announced India’s arrival in the global arena of MotoSports.

Remarkably with a business turnover of Rs 930 crore, the Grand Prix of India’s inclusion in next year’s calendar is a significant reflection of the economic potential such a global event can bring with it.

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Founder & Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sport, the Indian promoter of MotoGP, shared his thoughts on the occasion, saying, “In a country with a significant following for various sports, including cricket, the growing viewership for motorsports is a remarkable achievement for both the organisers and the global body.

With the next year’s dates announced, our aim is to intensify our efforts and return next year even stronger, with enhanced race track, logistical arrangements, promotions & marketing, and brand awareness.”

Hosted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, the event witnessed a global influx of close to 15,000 foreign visitors who were truly amazed at the global standards and facilities the race and the organisers had to offer.

The race witnessed high adrenaline drama with the Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi making his lasting impact with a strong pole position for VR46 which was cheered by an animated and charged up crowd across the MGS and other stands and over a million fans across the world on TV and OTT platforms.

Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Uttar Pradesh government, opined, “MotoGP Bharat has paved the road for a long-term investment opportunity and economic surge. Uttar Pradesh is geared up for a global influx of investors and assured them a collective and inclusive growth with an amiable macro-economic environment.”

“Uttar Pradesh has always been a destination of choice for global initiatives and with MotoGP Bharat at its core, we are bullish about the future as well which will usher in sustained long-term growth for global brands in the Auto Industries in the years to come”.

The race also drew the attention of several celebs like the most famous motorcycling ambassador John Abraham, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, the stylish cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, ever-popular Yuvraj Singh and Gul Panag who cheered the crowds and enjoyed the spectacle.