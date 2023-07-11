scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's Ashes: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Filer called up to England’s squad for ODIs against Australia

By Agency News Desk

London, July 10 (IANS) Opener Tammy Beaumont and fast-bowler Lauren Filer have been called up to England’s 15-member ODI squad for the three-game series against Australia in the muti-format Women’s Ashes.

Tammy scored 208 off 331 balls, making it the first double-hundred by an England woman in Tests in the 89-run defeat in the one-off game against Australia at Trent Bridge. Lauren, on the other hand, took four wickets on debut while impressing everyone with her high speeds.

England head into the ODI series after sealing a 2-1 victory in the T20I series, winning the last two matches at The Oval and Lord’s in what was also Australia’s first series loss since the 2017-18 Women’s Ashes, though the visitors are still leading the current series 6-4.

“We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for. We’re pleased to welcome Tammy (Beaumont) and Lauren (Filer) back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy (Wong),” said head coach Jon Lewis in an official statement.

England take on Australia at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (July 12) before matches take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton (July 16) and The County Ground, Taunton (July 18). Each fixture is worth two points with tickets for the series now sold out.

“The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women’s history.”

“We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans,” added Lewis.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong and Danielle Wyatt

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: There are positions for both of them now, says Fleming on playing Green and Marsh in the eleven
Next article
Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gulf Giants retains 11 players ahead of second season of ILT20

Sports

Ashes 2023: There are positions for both of them now, says Fleming on playing Green and Marsh in the eleven

Sports

'Headingley, day four yet again': Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have a good chance to build on Headingley win and deliver again at Old Trafford, says Vaughan

Sports

'It means you have not worked on yourself': Anjum Chopra criticises Shafali's dismissal against Bangladesh

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek survives Bencic scare to enter quarterfinals

Sports

'I expected more from him': Gavaskar disappointed with Rohit's performance as Indian captain

Sports

Ashes: 'Headingley Test was a brilliant game of cricket', says Nasser Hussain after England's victory

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign defender Anwar Ali, Eli Sabia leaves Jamshedpur FC

Sports

Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test

Sports

‘You keep all options open’: Cummins ponders big selection calls for crucial fourth Ashes Test

Sports

Verstappen eases to F1 British GP win

Sports

India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood delighted to contribute to team's win, says but early to be called allrounder

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarterfinals; Sinners too advances

Sports

Harmanpreet praises young bowlers for setting up India's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing six for 20-odd in first innings was key, says Cummins after Headingley defeat

Sports

India, Oman, Nepal to reach Sri Lanka for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US