Women's Hockey League (U21): Pritam Siwach foundation, SAI, Sports Hostel, Odisha win

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation, SAI Shakti Team, and Sports Hostel, Odisha registered victories in their respective games on the second day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), here, on Thursday.

In the first game of the day, HAR Hockey Academy recorded a 2-2 draw with SAI BAL Team. Sushmita Panna (2′) and Himanshi Gawande (29′) netted one goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. SAI fought back through a brace from Pooja (37′, 42′) to rescue a point from the match.

In the second game of the day, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Salute Hockey Academy’s 19-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Puja Sasoo (5′), team captain Mamita Oram (7′, 10′, 41′), Dipi Monika Toppo (12′), Aliva Jate (15′), Tanuja Toppo (18′, 39′), Sunita Xaxa (19′, 29′), Kamla Singh (21′), Munmuni Das (25′, 45′), Arti Xalxo (26′, 58′), Sunnelita Toppo (35′, 59′), and Supriya Kujur (37′, 48′).

In the first Pool A match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 9-0. The goal scorers for SAI Shakti Team were Sunita Kumari (1′), Lanchenbi Chanu Khundrakpam (6′), Subila Tirkey (8′, 51′), Sakshi Shukla (19′, 25′), team captain Prini Kandir (30′), and Khushi (39′, 44′).

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 9-1 in the final Pool A match of the day. Kanika (6′, 58′), Ritika (9′), Tannu (24′, 57′, 60′), Sejal (30′), Ravina (42′), and team captain Sakshi Rana (48′) scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation while team captain Sukhpreet Kaur (15′) scored the consolation goal for Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar.

–IANS

bsk