Women’s Premier League (WPL) to start from February 22; Reports

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) The Board of Control of Cricket in India have identified a time frame for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the second season likely to take place from February 22 to March 17, said reports.

According to Cricbuzz, “Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the second season likely to take place from February 22 to March 17. Although the specific venue(s) for the five-team league have not been finalized, there are indications that the league might be held in multiple locations rather than a single centre.”

According to reports, this information was discussed ahead of Saturday’s WPL auction in Mumbai. It is believed that the five rival teams—Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz—have been informed of this provisional timetable by the BCCI.

In the inaugural edition of the league, Mumbai hosted all the matches.

More to follow….

–IANS

hs/