Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Women’s Premier League (WPL) to start from February 22; Reports

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) The Board of Control of Cricket in India have identified a time frame for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the second season likely to take place from February 22 to March 17, said reports.

According to Cricbuzz, “Women’s Premier League (WPL), with the second season likely to take place from February 22 to March 17. Although the specific venue(s) for the five-team league have not been finalized, there are indications that the league might be held in multiple locations rather than a single centre.”

Advertisement

According to reports, this information was discussed ahead of Saturday’s WPL auction in Mumbai. It is believed that the five rival teams—Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz—have been informed of this provisional timetable by the BCCI.

In the inaugural edition of the league, Mumbai hosted all the matches.

- Advertisement -

More to follow….

–IANS

- Advertisement -

hs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Sikandar Raza, Curtis Campher & Josh Little found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement