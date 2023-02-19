scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

By News Bureau

Gqeberha (South Africa), Feb 19 (IANS) Australia are confident that vice-captain Alyssa Healy will be fit to return for Thursday’s cut-throat semi-final at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Healy sat out Australia’s emphatic six-wicket victory over South Africa on Saturday with a quad concern, but the injury was only minor according to team management.

The experienced wicket-keeper batter only just recovered from a calf injury prior to the tournament and the decision to rest her for the match against the Proteas was purely to provide her with some extra rest, according to star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath.

“It was more of a precautionary measure with coming off a serious calf injury and with a pretty hectic schedule,” McGrath said.

“We expect her to be fully fit and ready to go for us in the semi-finals,” she added.

With Healy sidelined it was McGrath that stood up with the bat against South Africa as the right-hander hit a valuable 57 to guide her side within sight of victory. It was McGrath’s first innings of note at the tournament so far and the 27-year-old was relieved to find some good form at the pointy end of the tournament.

“It’s a big relief. I haven’t been batting overly well and I’ve lacked some time in the middle, so I was a bit nervous to start off with,” McGrath said.

“It’s been nice watching the batters at the top order do their thing, but yeah, also nice to get an opportunity tonight.”

Just who Australia face in their semi-final remains to be seen, with India their most likely opponent following their loss to England on Saturday. Australia now know their semi-final will be held in Cape Town, a venue they have yet to play at during their four-match unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup.

Young all-rounder Annabel Sutherland filled in admirably for Healy against South Africa and McGrath believes the depth of the Australia squad is one of their many strengths.

“We’ve got such a strong squad here and we’re playing some really good cricket, but four wins means nothing when you get to knockout finals, so we’re going to have to be at our best and there’s some quality teams in the competition,” McGrath noted.

“That’s absolutely our biggest strength, that we’ve got so many options. So many players can play different roles and it seems that someone different sticks their hand up every time.

We’re all in really good form at the moment with the bat, with the ball, we’ve got a really strong squad over here, so we go into those semi-finals full of confidence,” she added.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers
Next article
2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: India win by six wickets, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish Australia (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US