Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 24 (IANS) Indias top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues lamented the five-run loss to Australia in the first semi-final of Womens T20 World Cup, saying the game was in their control before it all went downhill.

India were in trouble at 28/3. That’s when Jemimah smashed 43 off just 24 deliveries, and along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur making 52, they were involved in a brilliant partnership of 69 from 41 balls, making India firm favorites to chase down 173.

But after crossing the ten-over mark, Jemimah fell while trying to ramp a short ball over Alyssa Healy’s head and gave a thin edge behind to the keeper off Darcie Brown. In the 15th over, Harmanpreet was unfortunately run-out when her bat got stuck while trying to reach the crease. Those twin blows meant India never recovered from it and ended up at 167/8.

“We were going well. We had it under control. If you had seen most of the times, we were above them in every phase. Just the last phase we messed up. But yeah it’s a tough loss to take. Harman’s (dismissal) was a very unfortunate one. I don’t know what to say,” Jemimah was quoted as saying by ICC.

Asked about what would have happened if her ramp shot had been perfectly executed, Jemimah noted, “A little bit here and there and it would have been over the ‘keeper’s head. The shot was still on. The same ball could have gone for four.”

For now, Jemimah, who will turn out for Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) next month, felt the lessons that can be learned from the defeat will be taken seriously.

“I don’t think anybody’s happy. Everyone’s disappointed, but at the same time, this is like a learning experience. And I promise you that every single girl is going to work very hard.”

Jemimah signed off by saying the Indian team has a lot of potential and promise to grab global titles in future.

“I think the first one will be the rise of youngsters like Richa. This India team is searching for a finisher and she can be the one, and she is actually the one for us,” she said.

“This team shows a lot of promise. And if you go to see how average age is, it’s around 24, so I imagine that we’ll be giving this Australian team competition a few years down the line,” she added.

–IANS

nr/ak

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri's composition: 'Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna'
For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey
