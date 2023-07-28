scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's World Cup: South Africa squander two-goal lead, held 2-2 by Argentina

By Agency News Desk

Dunedin (New Zealand), July 28 (IANS) South Africa fumbled a 2-0 lead against Argentina and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Group G of the FIFA Women’s World Cup here on Friday.

Both teams had suffered defeats in their opening group matches. Argentina had lost to Cristiana Girelli’s last-gasp winner against Italy, while South Africa had been turned around 2-1 by Sweden, reports Xinhua.

In Friday’s clash, South Africa took the lead in the 30th minute when Thembi Kgatlana sprung the offside trap and squared for a better-positioned Linda Motlhalo to tap in. Banyana Banyana doubled the lead in the 66th minute when they won back possession and Kgatlana found the back of the net from close range.

Argentina fought back and got back on level terms five minutes later when Sophia Braun fired a rocket from 25 yards before Romina Nunez steered a header into the net to restore parity.

Both sides have thus kept their last 16 hopes alive before their final Group G fixtures on Saturday in Wellington.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UEFA Conference League: Maccabi Tel Aviv down Petrocub Hincesti; Hapoel Beer Sheva beat Penevezys in qualifiers

Technology

Call of Duty players being infected with self-spreading malware

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Joburg Buffaloes defeat Harare Hurricanes by 9 wkts, finish 2nd in league stage

Technology

Dismembered remains of missing millionaire crypto influencer found in suitcase

Sports

CLOSE-IN: A captain’s regrettable outburst. What about the umpires? (IANS column)

Technology

Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk

Technology

Samsung eyes record foldable sales in India with tapping new & existing users

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Bulawayo Braves by seven runs

Sports

1st ODI: 'Thought to give chance to guys who haven't played a lot…', says Rohit on India's batting rejig

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Bowlers give Australia advantage against England on Day 1

Technology

Parliamentary panel suggests formation of regulatory body on cyber security

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan star in India's five-wicket win over West Indies (ld)

Sports

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya undergoes knee surgery, to miss rest of 2023 season

Sports

1st ODI: Ishan Kishan top-scores with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets

Sports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq

Sports

UTT: Manush shocks World No. 17 Quadri; Puneri Paltan Table Tennis qualify for semis

Technology

WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats

Sports

1st ODI: My rhythm wasn't very well last year, but now it's coming out very well, says Kuldeep Yadav

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US