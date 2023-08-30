scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune go on sale on August 31

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Tickets for India matches to be held in Chennai, Delhi and Pune will go live on Thursday, August 31 from 8 PM (IST) onwards, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

Tickets will be available on the official ticketing website tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

India are scheduled to lock horns with Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On October 11, India will be up against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On October 19, India will take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune.

Tickets for other India fixtures at the World Cup 2023 will go on sale on September 1, 2 and 3.

On September 1, tickets for India matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai will go live. On September 2, tickets for India matches scheduled in Bangaluru and Kolkata will go on sale while rickets for match in Ahmedabad will go live on September 3.

Tickets for the semifinals and final will go live on September 15.

Earlier, tickets for the non-Indian matches in the 2023 World Cup began on August 24 (for Mastercard users), and August 25, for the general public.

–IANS

bc

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Selena Gomez shares pic of her sister shaving Brooklyn Beckham's head
Next article
32 firms apply under PLI 2.0 IT hardware scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US