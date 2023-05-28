scorecardresearch
World Cup Shotgun: India ends 5th after mixed trap teams fail to get medals

By Agency News Desk

Almaty (Kazakhstan), May 28 (IANS) The two Indian pairs finished out of the medal bracket in the Trap Mixed Team competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun here on Sunday.

India thus ended their engagements in the ISSF World Cup Shotgun, here in joint fifth place on the medal tally with one silver and one bronze each, won in the Wom’n’s Skeet competition. Australia too have one silver and one bronze medal.

On Sunday, both the Indian pairs in the Trap Mixed Team competition could not medal.

The pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh came close with an effort of 136 from 150 targets, with the bronze going at 137. They finished fifth overall.

The second Indian combination of Zoravar Sandhu and Preeti Rajak shot 134 to finish eighth, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Sunday.

The home pairing of Mariya Dmitriyenko and Victor Khassyanov won gold with a total of 142, while Turkey won silver and Iran won the bronze.

Overall, hosts Kazakhstan and Italy finished with two gold medals each while Spain and Greece bagged one gold.

Kazakhstan topped the medal standings with two gold and one silver while Italy were second with two gold and two bronze medals. Spain, one gold one silver, and Greece (1 gold) finished third and fourth respectively.

–IANS

bsk

