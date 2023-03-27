scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Raiza Dhillon shot a 70, to emerge the best Indian on show on competition Day One of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Raiza, competing in the women’s skeet, was in the 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top eight with 50 targets coming up on Tuesday before the final rounds begin on the same day.

Parinaz Dhailwal shot 64 to lie in the 44th spot while Areeba Khan was further down in 58th, having shot a 59, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

The leading score of the day was the 72 shot by six shooters, with Victoria Larsson of Sweden perched on the top of the leaderboard.

In the men’s skeet, India’s Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot 70 but found himself in the 47th spot with teammates Abhay Singh Sekhon in 62nd with 69 and Man Singh in 81st with 67 respectively.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
WC Qualifier Playoff: UAE, Canada record wins on enthralling Day 2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WC Qualifier Playoff: UAE, Canada record wins on enthralling Day 2

Health & Lifestyle

Vyapam 'whistleblower' Dr Anand Rai dismissed from MP govt service

Sports

Golf: Top star in the fray at The Challenge 2023 from Wednesday

Theatre

Few actors who shined both on theatre stages and the big screen

Sports

Football: AIFF decides to organise women's league from April 25

Health & Lifestyle

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

Theatre

Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

Theatre

Rasika Dugal shares throwback picture from theatre days on World Theatre Day

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan treats himself with a swanky Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

Sports

IPL 2023: TV broadcasters Star Sports launch subtitles feed for hearing-impaired fans

Sports

Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation to adopt sports as a lifestyle

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League with 12 teams launched, will be held in June

Sports

Indian Masters T10, a 10-over event involving legendary retired cricketers launched

News

Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song 'Yaad Aati Hai'

Health & Lifestyle

Afraid of needles? A puff of air could deliver your next vaccine

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL for 'Indian holistic integrated medicinal approach'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US