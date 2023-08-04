scorecardresearch
World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to clinch bronze medal

By Agency News Desk

Chengdu (China), Aug 4 (IANS) India’s Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds, a new national record, to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FISU World University Games 2023, here on Friday.

In the final, Jyothi bettered her previous national record of 12.82s, logged at the 2022 National Open Championships, by 0.04 seconds.The reigning Asian champion, had earlier clocked 13.12s and 13.05s in the heats and semi-finals, respectively, to make the eight-woman final.

Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster took the gold with a personal best of 12.72 while China’s Wu Yanni finished with 12.76 to bag the silver.

The 23-year old Jyothi was just a whisker away from matching the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying standard of 12.77s, set for the event.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar failed to win a medal in the men’s high jump event.

On the other hand, Amlan Borgohain won a bronze in the men’s 200m event. The Indian runner clocked a season’s best 20.55, just 0.03 seconds short of his personal best and national record, to come in behind South Africa’s Isadore Tsebo Matsoso (20.36) and Japan’s Yudai Nishi (20.46).

Earlier in the day, India’s Tamilarasan Sathya finished seventh in the women’s pole vault with a 3.60 clearance. Sindhushree Ganesha, who was competing in the same event, failed to log a legal mark.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Susmita Tigga finished 13th with a timing of 11:10.77 while compatriot Bhagyashree Navale didn’t finish the race.

India’s medals tally at the FISU World University Games 2023 now stands at 25 medals — 11 gold, five silver and nine bronze.

–IANS

ak/

