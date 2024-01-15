WPGT: Amateur Nishna looking for an encore as Vani, Amandeep and Neha seek early form

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Amateur Nishna, buoyed by a winning start to 2024, will be looking for another good week at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, another course she is familiar with as the second leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour gets underway.

Nishna produced a sterling finish to beat Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi in the first leg to give herself a big confidence booster.

The field includes Vani Kapoor, who will be looking at assessing her form before she goes and plays a few events on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, where she will be joined by Amandeep Drall, among others. Amandeep is also in the field this week.

Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and Ridhima Dilawari are also hoping to find form and rhythm early in the season before they play more on the international Tours in the next few months.

While Vani and Ridhima did not play last week, Seher Atwal was tied fourth, Amandeep was sixth and Neha just outside the Top-10.

Sneha Singh, the Hero Order of Merit winner in 2023, and Hitaashee Bakshi will continue to be the top contenders this week. The amateurs and seasoned pros apart, there are quite a few young and upcoming stars who would be keen to make an impact.

The field consists of 33 professionals and 6 amateurs, playing for a purse of Rs 12 lakhs.

Of the four amateurs in the field this week, the National champion, Vidhatri Urs and Mannat Brar are also due to play the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific early next month, so this should be a good tune-up for that. Last week Nishna was the winner and Mannat was tied fourth for, indicating that amateurs have now become a force to reckon with even on the pro Tour.

–IANS/hs/