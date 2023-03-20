WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat first against unchanged UP Warriorz

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz in Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, here on Monday.

Giants made one change with Monica Patel coming in place of Sabbhineni Meghana in the playing XI while Warriorz remained unchanged for this game.

“It is sunny today and it is a flat track. in. That is what was in our mind today and we have to win big to make it to the eliminator. Dew factor is not going to come in this game,” Giants skipper Sneh Rana said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy said: “We will get out there and have a bowl, get used to the conditions. This is the third game on this wicket, the spinners might come to the fore today. No changes from the game we played last time.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz : Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

–IANS

bc/ak