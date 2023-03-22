scorecardresearch
WPL 2023: It's been great to learn from experienced players, says Delhi Capitals' Capsey

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The Delhi Capitals booked their place in the Women’s Premier League 2023 final after registering a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium, here,

With the win on Tuesday night, the Delhi franchise finished at the top of the table.

The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey, who picked up figures of 3/26 and scored 34 runs from 31 balls against UP, expressed that she has enjoyed learning from her teammates during the tournament.

“It’s been great to learn from players like Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp. There’s so much experience in the change room. There’s also the exciting Shafali Verma, who strikes the ball so well. I’ve been able to pick up different things from lots of people,” said Capsey in a media release issued by the franchise.

The 18-year old Capsey also enjoyed her battle against English teammate Sophie Ecclestone.

“It’s always good fun to come up against Sophie Ecclestone. She’s world number one for a reason. I thought she bowled very well and it was nice to battle with her. We’ve played together in the last year. So we are always double guessing about each other’s moves on the field,” she said.

Speaking about the plan leading into the final, the all-rounder said, “We’ll take a couple of days to rest and recover. I’ll take my mind away from the game for a while. Then we’ll get our minds ready and go into the big game. Really looking forward to the final.”

The Delhi Capitals will play against the winner of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

–IANS

ak/

