WPL 2023: RCB have improved…we need to take them very seriously, says UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not won any game in the ongoing WPL 2023 so far but UP Warriorz coach Jon Lewis feels that the Smriti Mandhana led franchise have improved in the last couple of games and his team needs to take them very seriously and prepare well.

Kitted in a yellow jersey, the Warriorz have pushed the likes of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians to the hilt, while swatting aside the challenges from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease in the ongoing season of WPL.

After losing to Mumbai Indians in their last game, UP will now face a winless RCB on Wednesday evening at the DY Patil Stadium.

“We played well in the last game. With all the teams involved, including RCB, if we can put the top order under a bit more pressure with the ball, take more wickets in the powerplay, we are a force to reckon with. Early wickets, with pretty much every team we’ve seen, that if you get early wickets and the game can go your way. I am really happy with where the team is at now,” said head coach Jon Lewis.  

“Our first aim is to win all the games in the second half of the tournament and qualify for the playoffs,” he added.  

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were comprehensively beaten by the Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in their last meeting.

“RCB have improved in the last couple of games and they have got some really talented cricketers, some very fine overseas players, and good Indian domestic players as well. So, they’re a dangerous side. We need to take them very seriously and make sure that we’re really well prepared,” Lewis was quoted as saying in a media release.

“We have specific plans for each player and we try to match them up in the games if you can. Sometimes that can’t happen because the game takes a different turn, you know, so you’re, and you have to trust your captain on the field to make the right decisions at the right time,” he added.

The UP Warriorz have had captain fantastic Alyssa Healy leading from the front. She’s the highest run-getter for the team after four games, and has registered consecutive half-centuries in the last couple of games.

Amongst the bowlers, spin twins Sophie Ecclestone (8 wickets) and Deepti Sharma (5 wickets) have been leading the charge, with 13 wickets to their name. The likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tahlia McGrath too have chipped in with some impressive performances.  

