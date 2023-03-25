scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WPL 2023: Was just trying to find rhythm and execute plans, says Issy Wong after her hat-trick

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Mumbai Indians Women’s English medium pacer Isabelle Eleanor Chih Ming Wong, better known as Issy Wong, made it to the history books in T20 cricket by claiming the first half-trick of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Wong got into the act to derail the UP Warriorz’s chase of a stiff target of 190, claiming the wickets of Kiran Navgire (43), Simran Shaikh (0) and Sophie Ecclestone (0) in successive balls for a hat-trick during her 4-15 haul as the Warriorz were restricted to 110 all out in 17.4 overs.

Wong said she has not done anything special on Friday but just bowled to a good rhythm. The English bowler had been in hat-trick situations a few times earlier too and missed on a few occasions. So, on Friday, she made sure she executed her plans.

“I tried to make sure I execute it. I think there’s been a few moments in the past where I’ve been in similar situations and (made a) mess of it — two in two moments and I guess it’s like you say hyperactive too excited to actually focus on executing. So I was, yeah, trying to be quite calm, quite clear at the end of my mark and just right. Thinking of what I’m going to bowl. I want to bowl a yorker right, missed it a little bit. But yeah, got a little bit of help, but I’ll take it with both hands and run,” Wong said in the post-match press conference here on Friday night.

Wong, who has played for the Birmingham Phoenix for the 2022 season of The Hundred, has also represented Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League. On Friday, she talked about the issues she faced coming back from an injury, which forced her to withdraw from the WBBL, into a big event like Women’s Premier League.

She said she has been focusing on getting a good rhythm while bowling. “I’ve just been focusing on trying to find a bit of rhythm. I haven’t really played that much cricket over the last, I guess, six months to have a run of games and actually slot back into that rhythm. Because, you know when you kind of, you take a long flight and then you do training and then you pick up a niggle and then you, you rehab it and then you play one game and then you come back and go back inside and it kind of throws you (back) a bit.

“So I think the first couple of games especially I did feel a bit rusty, but just trying to find that rhythm and keep that rhythm and real groove it. That’s all I’ve been working on really,” she said about her experience of the WPL 2023.

Asked how would she rate her hat-trick among her top bowling performances, Wong said it will be up there at the top.

“Yeah, it would be up there, I think. So, I think when I’m not bowling well, I try and look at the my 24 balls, how many would I like to have another go at? So how many did I not execute and I’d like to have another go at.

“I guess when it doesn’t go well, it makes me think actually like you’ve not had that bad a day. You’ve just, you’ve not bowled 6 balls where you want them and that’s made you think it’s not good. So I try and do the same when I do bowl well, probably bowled, yeah, five or six really good balls, a couple of in-between balls, couple of bad balls. So yeah, in terms of those balls (half-trick), thought, yeah, they’ll be right up there. I’m pretty pleased with it,” she said.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Captains looking forward to doing their best in ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier Playoff
Next article
1st ODI: Sri Lanka's World Cup chances suffer huge blow after heavy defeat to New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Sri Lanka's World Cup chances suffer huge blow after heavy defeat to New Zealand

Sports

Captains looking forward to doing their best in ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier Playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra always tries to keep a free environment, says Gujarat Titans' Shivam Mavi

News

Popular actor Innocent critical, on ECMO support

News

Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday

News

Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her

News

Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

Health & Lifestyle

Aditya V. Birla's legacy 'Sangit Kala Kendra' celebrates 50 years of patronising fine arts

News

Big B is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

News

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ruslan Sirota collaborate with Kshitij Tarey for album 'Classical Crossover'

News

‘Deedar’ and ‘Haal Bura’ starring Zayed Khan & Khushboo released

Technology

Samsung, Apple chiefs to attend China Development Forum

Technology

Snap acquires Th3rd that creates digital 3D counterparts of people, products

Sports

Hope Manipur gets more national team matches in the future, says Renedy Singh

News

Reese Witherspoon divorces husband after 10 years

News

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her

News

Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

News

Karan Kundrra flaunts her stylish look in an oversized blazer and pants at an event

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US