WPL: Mumbai Indians kick off camp ahead of the inaugural season

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The Mumbai Indians on Saturday began their camp for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), here.

The team started their first practice session under the watchful eyes of the coaching team.

“It’s been brilliant. It’s been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it’s been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it’s been fantastic,” said Charlotte Edwards, head Coach, Mumbai Indians.

Apart from Edwards, Mumbai’s support staff for the WPL comprises, Jhulan Goswami (team mentor and bowling coach), Devieka Palshikar (batting coach) and Lydia Greenway (fielding coach), while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya is the team manager.

Amongst the biggest names in the Mumbai Indians team are India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and India’s fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar alongside New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.

Through Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Reliance Industries, who own five-time champion team Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Cape Town in SA20 and MI Emirates in ILT20, won the rights to operate a WPL team through the second-highest bid of INR 912.99 crores.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Giants on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

–IANS

ak/