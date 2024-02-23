WPL Season 2: Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor light up opening ceremony

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff led by superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan enthralled the fans during the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

The opening ceremony included five sizzling performances by Bollywood stars who took the stage in the stadium packed to the rafters as the WPL is being held in Bengaluru for the first time.

Each of the Bollywood stars presented one of the five participating teams.

Kartik Aryan, who presented Gujarat Titans, kicked off the opening ceremony with a performance of some of his popular songs. Sidharth Malhotra presented Delhi Capitals, Tiger Shroff introduced Royal Challengers Bangalore, Varun Dhawan presented UP Warriorz and Shahid Kapoor presented defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The five captains were brought into the middle on a chariot along with the trophy. Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy that Mumbai Indians won last year and played it in the middle, signifying the start of the event.

The Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the opening match of Season 2 of the Women’s Premier League.

–IANS/bsk/