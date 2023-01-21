scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

By News Bureau

Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers are feeling "cheated" and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked. They are also unhappy that the national trials are continuing in Lucknow without them.

"Wrestlers are not at all happy. They feel they were fooled by the ministry. When they saw the news in the morning that the competition is on and Brij Bhushan is relaxed and enjoying bouts as president, (they think) nothing changed, so they are planning to restart their protest on Sunday or Monday," the sources said.

"Some wrestlers are so scared that they are thinking of leaving India and going abroad," the sources added.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Previous article
Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'
Next article
Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month
This May Also Interest You
News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

News

Rituparna Sengupta says her new film is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Sports

Australian Open: Impressive Zhang beats US qualifier, charges into last 16

Sports

SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis

News

The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb

Sports

2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in upcoming LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

SA20: Pretoria Capitals run riot in Durban to cement top spot

Sports

Adoration in India hasn't spoiled Sachin Tendulkar and that's amazing: Andy Flower

Technology

Google Account switcher gets Material You redesign on web

News

Cameron to Rajamouli: If you ever want to make a movie over here, let's talk

Technology

Apple ordered 4 sizes of OLED displays for iPad Pro, MacBook Pro

Sports

2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand

Technology

Instagram overfocused on videos, reels last year: Head

News

Response to coming out as non-binary has been positive for Janelle Monae

News

Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

Technology

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

News

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces another collaboration with Guneet Monga on b'day

Technology

Google may introduce ChatGPT competitor in May

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bags Ekta Kapoor's 'LSD 2'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US