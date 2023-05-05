scorecardresearch
Wrestlers' demands have been met, should allow probe to be completed: Anurag Thakur

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday that all the demands of wrestlers had been fulfilled and they should now allow the investigation to be completed.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur said, “A demand was there to form a committee and it was constituted, FIR has been registered by Delhi Police, the Supreme Court also gave its verdict. The Delhi Police are conducting a fair investigation.

“I request the players that their demands are being fulfilled and they should allow the investigation to be completed.”

Earlier in Delhi, wrestler Vinesh Phogat had slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for not taking any action and “suppressing” the matter by forming a committee.

“We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. He tried to suppress the matter by forming a committee and no action was taken that time,” she had said.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

–IANS

amita/dpb

