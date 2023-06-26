scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet against WFI chief

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The protesting female wrestlers on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking a copy of the charge sheet filed by the police against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of the Rouse Avenue Courts for offences under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Singh.

The charge sheet also mentions offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

Last week, the CMM transferred the alleged sexual harassment case to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who deals with cases of MPs and MLAs, and is scheduled to take up the charge sheet for consideration on Tuesday.

Jaspal directed the complainants’ lawyer to apply for a certified copy at the court’s copying agency.

In the FIR registered at the Connaught Place police station in April, it has been alleged by six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugged her, besides assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Angad shares his 'Lust Story' connection with wife Neha Dhupia
Next article
ODI WC Qualifier: Sean Williams' 174 leads Zimbabwe to mammoth 304-run win over USA
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: Sean Williams' 174 leads Zimbabwe to mammoth 304-run win over USA

News

Angad shares his 'Lust Story' connection with wife Neha Dhupia

News

Director Suparn Varma explains how he reimagined 'The Good Wife' for 'The Trial'

News

Kartik, Kiara thank fans who brave downpour for 'Satyaprem …' advance booking

Sports

Himanshu, Sift and Esha register wins in shooting trials

Technology

Chingari replies after report claimed it's turning into adult entertainment app

News

Amrapali Gupta returns to acting after lockdown with 'Meet'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS beta

Technology

IBM acquires Apptio for $4.6 bn in all-cash deal

Sports

Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs

News

Shivangi Joshi: Ektaa Kapoor is attempting something different with 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Morgan among pre-draft player picks

Technology

NASA recycles 98% of astronauts urine, sweat in space to drinking water

News

Check out Rasika Dugal’s new look for upcoming series

News

Adinath Kothare on ‘Crime Beat’: It has everything a good show needs

News

Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi pair up for 'Half Love, Half Arranged'

News

From Indy’s whip to the force & beyond: Harrison Ford’s unforgettable journey

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India, Kuwait lock horns for Group A supremacy (preview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US