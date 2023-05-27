scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police file status report before court, record victims' statements

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a status report on the application moved by the protesting women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Appearing for Delhi Police, special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava apprised Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjit Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court that the statements of the ‘victim’ women wrestlers have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

ACMM Jaspal directed the police to supply both the status reports filed on May 12 and May 27 to the complainants, who were also directed to supply a copy of the application to the police.

The court then posted the matter for next hearing on June 27.

In the wake of the allegations of sexual harrasment levelled against Singh by the protesting wrestlers, a Delhi court had on Thursday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the police on a complaint filed by a social activist and chief of Atal Jan Shakti Party, seeking registration of an FIR against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik for pressing “false allegations” of sexual harassment against Singh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika of Patiala House Courts had passed the directions on an application filed on behalf of Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya.

On May 12, the Police had informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Since April 23, prominent wrestlers, who have achieved glory at the Olympics and World Championships, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief. Several groups of farmers have also extended their support to the wrestlers and have arrived from Haryana and Punjab to join the protest.

–IANS

spr/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
F2 Championship: Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Monaco, repeats last year's finish in Sprint
Next article
KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

Sports

KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)

Sports

F2 Championship: Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Monaco, repeats last year's finish in Sprint

Technology

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chitkara, SRM win team titles in table tennis

Sports

KIUG 2022: UP shooter Pratham Bhadana aims for World Cup glory riding on KIUG bronze

Others

‘TAVVAI’ is a pan India film, find its release date, cast, plot & more

News

'School of Lies' director Avinash Arun initially planned it as a horror series

Sports

AIFF technical committee deliberates on scouting procedure for U-16 national team

News

Vikramjeet Virk rocks 'Kurta Chadra' in first look of Punjabi film 'Maurh'

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy effectively restores hearing in mouse

Others

The transformative impact of Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropy

News

'Mumbaikar' trailer promises riveting story of a kidnapping gone wrong

Sports

NSCI National Circuit Squash: Two seeded players make an early exit

News

Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

News

Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

Sports

Manchester City's Haaland named Premier League Player of the Season

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US