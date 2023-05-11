scorecardresearch
Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Minor records statement before magistrate

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The minor wrestler, who has accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, has given a statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an official said on Thursday.

“The statement of the minor female wrestler was officially recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC on Wednesday,” said a senior police official.

“In the near future, statements from the remaining six female wrestlers will also be taken before the magistrate,” the official added.

Section 164 in CrPC, 1973 specifically deals with the recording of confessions or statements by a magistrate, who then forwards it to the relevant magistrate handling the inquiry or trial of the case.

Currently, the police have already recorded statements from all seven female wrestlers, including the minor, who have filed complaints in this case under Section 161 of the CrPC. Section 161 focuses on witness examination conducted by the police.

In related developments, a Delhi court on Wednesday demanded a status report from the Delhi Police regarding the sexual harassment case involving Singh. Responding to a plea submitted by the protesting wrestlers, requesting oversight of the investigation and the recording of the alleged victims’ statements directly in court, the judge issued notice to the police.

The court instructed the police to submit the report by May 12, when the matter will be further discussed.

Last month, Delhi Police registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI chief, based on sexual harassment allegations. The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.

Furthermore, the official revealed that a notice had been dispatched to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), requesting specific documents and information regarding the tournaments in which the complainants were involved.

“It has been discovered that certain instances of sexual harassment allegedly took place during tournaments where Singh was reportedly present,” as per sources.

–IANS

ssh/shb/

