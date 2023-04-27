scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestling mess: 'Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed', alleges grappler

By Agency News Desk

<br>"She first forced us to sit on dharna, asked us that no political leader should come on dais. We listened to her every command and asked all the political leaders to not come meet us, but then she (Babita) politicised everything for her personal benefits and backstabbed us and left us here alone" the wrestler told IANS on condition of anonymity.

"That was the most disheartening part of our fight for justice. But we know that the entire nation is with us, our truth is with us."

Earlier, two-time world champion Vinesh Phogat had lashed out at her cousin and BJP leader Babita after the wrestlers returned for a second sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar.

"Babita is more worried about her political career than the cause of the wrestlers," Vinesh had said.

In January, Babita had played the meditator’s role when the wrestlers first staged a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar.

The government had formed the oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations levelled by the wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Others in the panel included former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former shuttler Trupti Murgunde, Radhica and Rajesh Rajagopalan, former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Babita was later included in the government’s probe panel to investigate the allegations on the insistence of protesting wrestlers.

The panel submitted its report on April 5.

As per media reports, Brij Bhushan got a "clean chit" from the panel.

However, the latest protest by wrestlers can force the government to rethink on the matter and announce the decision soon to resolve the issue.

–IANS<br>cs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
KKR's strength lies in their spin bowling: Zaheer Khan
Next article
Good to see Devon Conway taking the leadership role as senior CSK batter: Matthew Hayden
This May Also Interest You
News

Wamiqa Gabbi drew inspiration from Rekha, and Priyanka Chopra for jazz song in ‘Jubilee’

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

Technology

Private Japanese lander loses communication during touchdown on Moon

News

David Weil: Citadel is quite extraordinary

Sports

For Arjun Tendulkar, IPL debut is just the start of an arduous long haul

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against RCB

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan…’ has starry premiere, but trade expects lukewarm reception

News

Aparshakti Khurana to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon blew all their ‘Good Will Hunting’ money in 6 months

Technology

Indian IT spending to slow down to 4.7% this year amid global concerns

Technology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

News

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

News

Helen Flanagan saw a rat for the first time on 'I'm A Celebrity…'

News

Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'

Sports

Im- Mitchell settle for 6th place at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

News

Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

News

Jamie Foxx 'lucky to be alive' after being revived during medical emergency

News

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for 'Bad Boy' debut

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US