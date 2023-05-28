scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestling mess: Eerie silence at Jantar Mantar; cops say won't let protesters regroup

An eerie silence prevailed on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in the national capital where the country's top wrestlers had been protesting for more than a month

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) An eerie silence prevailed on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in the national capital where the country’s top wrestlers had been protesting for more than a month against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

Hours after the forceful end to the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, following the detention of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, along with their supporters, for violating law and order by breaching the security cordon while attempting to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’, the protest site appeared deserted, with heavy police security still in place.

The Delhi Police began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans, the tarpaulin ceiling, and other belongings of the wrestlers.

Previously, the site had witnessed support from farmers, khap leaders, and opposition party members. Now, it stands almost empty, with only a few supporters roaming around, awaiting the next steps in seeking justice.

“Our movement is not over. After being released from police custody, we will resume our protest at Jantar Mantar. In this country, there will be no dictatorship, but a protest led by women wrestlers,” wrote Sakshi Malik on Twitter.

However, it appears that the Delhi Police will not allow the wrestlers back to the protest site. “Protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar,” said a senior police officer.

Despite repeated calls, the police have not responded to inquiries about the number of people detained since morning.

“We are waiting for our players to return here, and when they do, we will provide them with all the assistance and support in their protest,” said Ajit (58), who came from Najafgarh to support the wrestlers and has been at Jantar Mantar since 5 a.m.

“If the police do not permit us to continue our protest, we will not cease our fight for justice. They were quick in detaining protesters and clearing the protest site, which had been occupied for the past month. But why have they not arrested the WFI chief yet? Does the law only apply to those who fight for justice?” questioned Parvesh Nandal (38), a wrestling coach from Rohtak in Haryana, who was present at Jantar Mantar.

“Everyone is angry, and what happened today with the wrestlers is unacceptable. A ‘maha khap panchayat’ will be called soon, and hundreds of thousands of people will come to Delhi, demanding justice for the wrestlers,” stated Surendra Solanki, the president of Palam Khap.

On asking if the police would not allow protesters to reach Jantar Mantar again, Solanki told IANS that earlier also, no permission was taken to stage the protest and if police do not allow, they will sit again at Jantar Mantar without any permission.

On Sunday, tensions had heightened as Vinesh Phogat, along with her sister Sangeeta Phogat, and other wrestlers, made an attempt to breach the security barricades.

This led to a clash, with both protesters and police officers engaging in shoving and pushing, and later, all wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and their supporters were detained and removed from the protest site.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

–IANS

ssh/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golf: Aaron Rai lies 10th as Schenk leads at Charles Schwab Challenge
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Golf: Aaron Rai lies 10th as Schenk leads at Charles Schwab Challenge

Sports

Ashes 2023: If Crawley continues to fail, Stokes should open the batting, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu to retire from IPL after playing in Sunday's final against Gujarat Titans

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: India ends 5th after mixed trap teams fail to get medals

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Prannoy beats Yang, clinches maiden BWF World Tour title

Sports

Mahila Kisan Union condemns manhandling of Olympian wrestlers

Sports

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed on road': Sakshi Malik

Technology

Google Chrome's new extension to let users create side panel UI

Sports

Sports For All: Empowering Indian sports through grassroots development

Sports

Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers, DCW chief Maliwal tells Delhi Police chief

News

John Stamos was 'angry' with Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen for refusing 'Fuller House'

News

Emily Blunt sometimes forgives people 'too quickly'

Technology

Starship will be ready to fly again in 2 months: Elon Musk

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'screen-sharing' feature to beta testers on Android

News

Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ teaser launched

News

Ice Spice joins Taylor Swift on stage to perform 'Karma' remix at Eras Tour

News

'Karmaa Meets Kismet' director feels 'connected to her roots' with Sanjay Mishra

Sports

Mandar Rao Dessai to leave Mumbai City FC after three seasons

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US