Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building.

However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Punia, who along with other grapplers are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for more than a month now, asserted that the Mahapanchayat will take place on Sunday while emphasising the fight for self-respect.

Punia accused the government of murdering democracy in the country and appealed to the authorities to release individuals who have been detained by the police.

“Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today. We’re fighting for our self-respect. They’re inaugurating the new Parliament building today, but murdering democracy in the country. We appeal to the administration to release our people detained by police,” Bajrang told reporters.

Notably, India’s top wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers.The protest at Jantar Mantar has gone for more than a month now with no solution in sight.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

