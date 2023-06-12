Wrestling mess: WFI elections on July 4, Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal to be Returning officer

In the letter, a copy of which is with IANS, the IOA has asked Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal to "confirm" his appointment as the returning officer to conduct the elections.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year.

The IOA on Monday started the election process by appointing a returning officer.

"I am writing in connection with conducting the election of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India. Wrestling is an Olympic sport and WFI is the National Federation of India, which is an affiliated member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)."

"Due to administrative issues in the WFI, IOA has, in its Emergency Executive Council Meeting held on 27.04.2023, resolved to constitute as AD-Hoc Committee to take charge of affairs of WFI," said IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey in the letter to Justice (Retd) Kumar.

"Now, the IOA has to take steps forward to conduct the elections of the WFI Executive Committee and are pleased to appoint you as Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one Assistant Returning Officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," added the IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the Special General Meeting of the WFI called on 4th July 2023 and the Schedule of Election will be required to be drawn accordingly. We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also the smooth conduct of elections of WFI on 4 July 2023."

–IANS

cs/bsk