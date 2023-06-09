scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: Australia's lead swells to 296 against India despite losing four wickets in 2nd innings

By Agency News Desk

London, June 9 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne overcame a fiery examination and uncharacteristic start to be 41 not out as Australia increased their lead to 296, finishing day three’s play at 123/4 in 44 overs in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, here on Friday.

It was an interesting day where India made a spirited fight back, thanks to a splendid 109-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) helping the side avoid follow-on. But Australia are still in a strong position as they bowled out India for 296 in the first innings, gaining a vital 173-run lead.

India put up a much-improved show with the ball, using short balls to good effect and were bang on in their tactics too, resulting in David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head being out before the day came to an end.

Keeping Labuschagne company at stumps on day three is Cameron Green at seven not out and through the duo, Australia will be aiming to increase their lead to 400 and beyond to set up a stiff chase for India.

India continued from where they left off in the second session — getting extra bounce while pitching consistently in good and short lengths to trouble Khawaja and Labuschagne. Umesh Yadav entered the wicket-takers list by enticing Khawaja to drive a wide length ball, and nicked behind to KS Bharat.

Labuschagne finally found his release from a scratchy start by flicking off Umesh and Shami twice for fours while Steve Smith got up and running by pulling off Shami and punching against Umesh to pick a brace of boundaries.

The duo then resorted to strike-rotation to keep the scoreboard ticking as the ball stopped being lively, with Labuschagne taking driving and pulling off pacers for boundaries while Smith fired an edge past slip off Ravindra Jadeja for four.

The 62-run partnership came to an end when Smith danced down the pitch against a short and wide ball from Jadeja and skied high to cover-point. Travis Head was kept in check by spinning in balls from Jadeja while being troubled by bouncers from Siraj, though he did get a pulled six off a no-ball.

Head was dropped on 12 when Umesh couldn’t catch his slog-sweep off Jadeja at deep mid-wicket to concede a six. But a ball later, Head’s attempt to cover drive against the turn backfired as Jadeja took a catch off his own bowling. Labuschagne and Cameron Green stayed at the crease, resisting every challenge from Indian bowlers till stumps arrived.

Brief Scores: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs and 123/4 in 44 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 41 not out, Steve Smith 34; Ravindra Jadeja 2/25, Umesh Yadav 1/21) lead India 296 in 69.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89, Shardul Thakur 51; Pat Cummins 3/83, Cameron Green 2/44) by 296 runs.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intercontinental Cup: India register 2-0 win over Mongolia in campaign opener
Next article
PM Modi hails Indian athletes for impressive performance at Asian U20 Athletics Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PM Modi hails Indian athletes for impressive performance at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: India register 2-0 win over Mongolia in campaign opener

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots face Delhi Panzers challenge (preview)

Sports

Coach Bordalas expresses doubts over continuity at Getafe

Sports

Midfielder Edwin Vanspaul to leave Chennaiyin FC after four seasons

Technology

Why do sexually harassed people hesitate to report it?

News

Sandeep Singh joins hands with director Sudipto Sen for a film

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS wellness centres in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Sports

One of the wrestlers taken to WFI office as part of probe: Delhi Police

Sports

WTC Final: Siraj dismisses Warner as Australia reach 23/1 at Tea after taking 173-run lead

Technology

Asmi Jain's work exemplifies Indian iOS developers' creativity: Tim Cook

News

'Rafuchakkar' director recalls shooting in Nainital amid 8L people

Health & Lifestyle

Why India is seeing a rise in hypertension, diabetes cases?

Sports

FIFA announces new payment model for Women's World Cup 2023

News

'Lailaa Manju', made by majority of queer crew members was shot between two lockdowns

Technology

Webb telescope finds over 700 galaxies of early universe

Technology

Duolingo wins Apple Design Award for innovation in design

News

Working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash' incredible experience artistically: Andy Muschietti

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US