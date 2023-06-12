WTC Final: CA congratulates Australia

Sydney, June 12 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday congratulated the Australian men’s team on winning the ICC World Test Championship final, beating India by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

India was set an imposing target of 444, but was bowled out for 234 with Australia taking the seven remaining wickets in the extended first session on day 5.

Among several outstanding performances, Travis Head’s first innings 163 – part of a match-defining stand of 285 with Steve Smith – earned him the player of the match award.

Australia qualified for the final at the top of the World Test Championship standings by winning 11 of their 19 Test matches over the past two years.

The new Test world champions now turn their attention to The Ashes, which begin on Friday, with the first Test being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley said: “Congratulations to the men’s Test team, coaches and support staff on the amazing achievement of winning Australia’s first ICC World Test Championship final. This result caps a period of sustained excellence and is testament to the incredible talent, preparation, dedication and hard work of this squad.”

“The extraordinary viewing figures on Seven and engagement across our digital channels demonstrate again the enduring passion for Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport. I’d also like to wish our men’s and women’s teams all the best ahead of what promise to be sensational Ashes series.”

–IANS

cs