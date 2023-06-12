scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: CA congratulates Australia

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, June 12 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday congratulated the Australian men’s team on winning the ICC World Test Championship final, beating India by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

India was set an imposing target of 444, but was bowled out for 234 with Australia taking the seven remaining wickets in the extended first session on day 5.

Among several outstanding performances, Travis Head’s first innings 163 – part of a match-defining stand of 285 with Steve Smith – earned him the player of the match award.

Australia qualified for the final at the top of the World Test Championship standings by winning 11 of their 19 Test matches over the past two years.

The new Test world champions now turn their attention to The Ashes, which begin on Friday, with the first Test being held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley said: “Congratulations to the men’s Test team, coaches and support staff on the amazing achievement of winning Australia’s first ICC World Test Championship final. This result caps a period of sustained excellence and is testament to the incredible talent, preparation, dedication and hard work of this squad.”

“The extraordinary viewing figures on Seven and engagement across our digital channels demonstrate again the enduring passion for Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport. I’d also like to wish our men’s and women’s teams all the best ahead of what promise to be sensational Ashes series.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'It was great effort over the last 2 years', says Ashwin after India's WTC final defeat
Next article
Beijing Guoan sack coach Stanley Menzo
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat in a white sweatshirt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US