scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final, Day 1: Siraj, Thakur pick one wicket each Australia reach 73/2 against India at lunch

By Agency News Desk

London, June 7 (IANS) Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur picked a wicket each for India in an absorbing first session as Australia reached 73/2 in 23 overs at lunch on day one of World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, here on Wednesday.

For Australia, opener David Warner looked in great touch after surviving a probing first hour, particularly from Mohammed Shami, though he lost Usman Khawaja to Mohammed Siraj for a ten-ball duck.

But Warner fell just before the lunch break to Shardul Thakur, which would have pleased India after losing some control when the all-rounder and Umesh Yadav operated after Shami and Siraj kept things tight. Marnus Labuschagne looked nice to be 26 not out, with Steve Smith to give him company post lunch.

Electing to bowl first, India were right on the money from the word go under overcast conditions. Siraj and Shami used attacking lengths and got enough movement to target Khawaja and Warner. While Warner faced deliveries relentlessly from around the wicket angle, Khawaja was tested with deliveries coming from over the wicket.

Siraj made the first breakthrough in the fourth over when he angled a fuller ball across Khawaja, who pushed it away from his body with no footwork and resulted in wicketkeeper taking the catch behind.

He also got some variable bounce off the pitch, hitting Labuschagne on the thumb of his top hand while almost castling Warner with a delivery which kept low. Though the ball zipped around, Warner managed to slash hard off Siraj and authoritatively pulled Shami for two boundaries.

As sun started to come out and cloud cover moved away, Warner began to garner more runs. He hammered Umesh for a drive through four, before carving the pacer for four off-side boundaries in the 15th over.

From the other end, Labuschagne stood way outside the crease to counter seam movement while punching with a straight bat and steering off Shardul Thakur for two fours. He also survived two lbw appeals off Thakur, one of which cost India a review.

Labuschagne tickled Umesh for four before Warner drilled a drive through extra cover off Thakur. But on the stroke of lunch, Thakur cut Warner’s stay at 43 as the left-hander tried to pull off a short ball, only for the glove edge to be caught by Bharat diving to his right.

Brief Scores: Australia 73/2 in 23 overs (David Warner 43, Marnus Labuschagne 26 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/16, Shardul Thakur 1/16) against India

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ford recalling 125K vehicles that could catch fire
Next article
WTC Final: India, Australia wear black armbands to pay respect to victims of Odisha train tragedy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: India, Australia wear black armbands to pay respect to victims of Odisha train tragedy

Technology

Ford recalling 125K vehicles that could catch fire

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM dedicates 35th mother and childcare centre

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT performs poorly at US' urologists exam

Technology

BetterPlace partners Microsoft to empower frontline workers across Asia

News

'One Piece' manga enters month-long hiatus as writer gets eye surgery

Technology

Samsung may bring dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Health & Lifestyle

Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study

News

Vijay Varma finds rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest pictures lit

Health & Lifestyle

Mine contractors throw caution to wind, make villagers of rural Bhopal gasp for every breath

Sports

India's MMA fighter Angad to defend Flyweight title against Brazil's Hugo on July 1

News

'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy

News

OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9

Sports

WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sports

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Technology

Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Sports

Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US