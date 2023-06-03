scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: Didn't hit us until the game was actually played, says Cummins on missing 2021 finale

By Agency News Desk

London, June 3 (IANS) Ahead of their first World Test Championship final appearance, Australia skipper Pat Cummins stated that the side was hit by the realisation of a missed opportunity when India and New Zealand played the inaugural finale of the championship in 2021.

Australia was forced to miss the 2021 WTC final because they were docked points for slow over-rates, as New Zealand became inaugural winners of the championship. But they are all set to play in the 2023 WTC final against India at The Oval from June 7-11.

Australia finished as the table toppers in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, with their only series defeat coming to second-ranked India earlier this year as they went down 2-1 in the sub-continent.

“We’ve got India in the World Test Championship final first, which I think a lot of people forgot. I think being new, it probably didn’t hit us until the game was actually played, and you saw over there (in England) New Zealand did well and you wish you were there,” Cummins was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Talking about the concept of WTC, Cummins said, “It feels like second time around it’s got a little bit more on it. It felt like a big missed opportunity that first one. So it certainly gives a bit more context to every series now, something big to play for.”

“The big series, say Ashes or India series where you play four or five Test matches, are obviously big battles, whereas the more common series where you play two or three in a series, it (the World Test Championship) gives them a bit more global context and something a bit extra to play for.”

Despite the establishment of the WTC and a one-off final, the proliferation of T20 leagues continues with UAE, South Africa and now USA entering the scene with their domestic T20 competitions in an already-hectic cricketing schedule. Cummins believes keeping the want of playing international cricket high will be a challenge.

“It’s been coming for a while, but I think it is here now. International cricket doesn’t have a monopoly on players’ time, like it did in the past. The IPL changed that a decade ago, but there’s just going to be more and more content that creeps in, so I think we’ve got to be proactive about that.”

“We have to keep making playing for Australia as special as we can, keeping a high performance to get every single player wanting to play for Australia as much as we can.”

“That’s going to be the challenge. I think it’s upon us now, and we’ve got to start thinking about that quite deeply. I think fast-forward a few years time, a 12-month international calendar might look a little bit different,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vicky Kaushal dedicates ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ song to Katrina Kaif as she praises film
Next article
Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Sports

WTC Final: Culture right now in Indian team is really good, feels Ajinkya Rahane

Sports

Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record in Florence

Sports

Uruguay boss Bielsa names 14 newcomers for friendlies

Technology

Apple's AR headset may enter mass production in October

Sports

West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series

News

Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'

News

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Sports

WTC Final: Coming back to the Test team after 18-19 months is really special, says Ajinkya Rahane

News

On first anniversary of 'Major', Adivi Sesh spends day with the Unnikrishnans

News

Poorna on what makes 'Never Have I Ever' a favourite: 'Everyone's been a teenager'

Technology

Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

News

Vicky Kaushal dedicates ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ song to Katrina Kaif as she praises film

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US