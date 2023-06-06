scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: Whoever adapts better with conditions will win the match, feels Virat Kohli

By Agency News Desk

London, June 6 (IANS) Star batter Virat Kohli feels that whoever –India and Australia — adapt better with conditions at The Oval will win the World Test Championship final, starting on Wednesday.

Kohli acknowledged the challenges posed by the pitch and urged his team to approach the game with caution and focus. The 34-year old emphasised the need for experience and flexibility to suit the conditions, highlighting that one cannot rely on past expectations of the pitch.

“I think The Oval will be challenging, we won’t get a flat wicket and batters need to be cautious. We will need to concentrate on our focus and discipline. So you need to have the experience to play as per the conditions and we cannot go in with the expectation that The Oval pitch will play as it always has. So we have to adjust and adapt, we have only one match in a neutral venue so whoever adapts better will win the match,” said Kohli on Star Sports’ ‘Follow the Blues’.

“This is the beauty of the World Test Championship, two neutral teams with no home advantage, so it will be very exciting to see how both teams adapt to the situation,” he added.

Notably, both Australia and India have struggled at The Oval ground, which has hosted 104 matches so far.

India has played 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing three and drawing seven of them. The last time India played at The Oval, it won by 157 runs against England in 2021.

On the other hand, Australia has played 34 matches at this venue, winning seven, losing 17, and drawn 14 of them. The last time it played at The Oval, it lost by 137 runs against England in 2019.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar
Next article
Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Technology

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

News

Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

News

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

Technology

SpaceX Dragon enroute to ISS with 7K pounds of cargo, blueberries

Technology

India's Azista BST's satellite to be orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in June

Technology

Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

Sports

WTC Final: Boland to feature in Australia XI, confirms Pat Cummins

News

Sidharth Malhotra says ‘can’t wait to meet Katha’ as he showers love on wife Kiara

Health & Lifestyle

Australian influenza cases increase as winter approaches

Sports

Ashwin calls Dravid's speech after Bangladesh Test a key moment of the WTC cycle

Technology

Apple announces iOS 17 with new Journal app, better autocorrect

Sports

KSSM Shooting Championship: Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold

Sports

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US