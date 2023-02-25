scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra to lead strong Indian challenge

By News Bureau

Panjim (Goa), Feb 25 (IANS) Multiple-time Commonwealth Games medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and top woman player Manika Batra will lead India’s challenge in World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa 2023 to be held here from February 27 to March 5.

The WTT Star Contender is the biggest-ever table tennis tournament to be held in India and will see top international stars in action at in Panjim’s Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor stadium.

Indian TT legend Sharath Kamal along with Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Payas Jain and Wesley Do Rosario will lead the charge in the Men’s Singles draw for India. The women’s singles will see Manika Batra spearhead the Indian challenge with Sreeja Akula and Suhana Saini. The main draw of the event will start on March 1, post the two days of qualifications scheduled for February 27 and 28.

“The WTT Star Contender Goa marks a special moment for table tennis in India and I am thrilled to be a part of this landmark event. I strongly believe that this event will offer a unique platform for India to demonstrate its ability to host more world-class table tennis events and drive growth and development of the sport within the country while inspiring younger athletes and fans who will get a chance to witness world class table tennis competition for the first time in India,” said Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Leading the international challenge at the WTT Star Contender Goa will be legendary paddler and reigning Olympic Champion from China, Ma Long, World No.1 Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan and Truls Moregardh in the men’s singles draw. The women’s singles will see four of the top five women paddlers in action including World No. 1 Sun Yingsha and reigning Olympic Champion Chen Meng.

The men’s doubles main draw will see the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan leading the Indian challenge along with Harmeet Desai and Manav Vikash Thakkar, while Manika Batra along with Archana Girish Kamath will be seen in action along with the duo of Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale.

In the mixed doubles main draw, three Indian pair will be seen in action that includes Manika Batra pairing up with G Sathiyan while Manav Thakkar will team up with Archana Kamath and Suhana Saini will pair up with Wesley Do Rosario.

The qualification round of the event that will start the official proceeding for the WTT Star Contender Goa on February 27 will see a total of 13 Indians in action in the men’s singles section that would include Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai. In all 15 Indians including Archana Girish Kamath and Reeth Tennison will fight for a spot in the main draw of the women’s singles category.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Mumbai Indians launch jersey ahead of inaugural Women's Premier League season
Next article
Indian junior women's hockey team holds South Africa 'A' 4-4
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mother donates kidney to ailing son

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's 153-yr-old library digitised

News

Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int’l Boxing

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US