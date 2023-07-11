scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

‘You keep all options open’: Cummins ponders big selection calls for crucial fourth Ashes Test

By Agency News Desk

London, July 10 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins said all selection options will be considered when he chooses the playing XI for the crucial fourth Ashes Test against England in Manchester.

Cummins’ side picked up their first defeat of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle when falling to a three-wicket loss to their old foe at Headingley on Sunday, but now have plenty of time to ponder what went wrong ahead of the next Test of an absorbing series at Old Trafford from July 19.

The visitors expect to have all-rounder Cameron Green and experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood available for selection after they missed the third Test, while a re-shuffle at the top of the batting order could also be on the cards as Australia attempt to add to their 2-1 series lead.

Veteran opener David Warner fell twice to long-time nemesis Stuart Broad at Headingley for scores of four and one, and the left-hander now has 141 runs for the series at an average of 23.50.

Cummins said all options will be on the table when selecting Australia’s XI for Manchester and a decision would not be made until closer to the Test and after seeing the conditions and state of the pitch.

“You keep all options open,” Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC.

“We’ve got nine or 10 days now, so we’ll take a deep breath. We’ll go away for a few days.

“But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh (Hazlewood) will be back in there as well. So we should have a full roster and we’ll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI.”

Cummins stopped short of guaranteeing all-rounder Mitch Marsh his place for Old Trafford, but admitted it would be difficult to leave out the 31-year-old following his superb century at Headingley and solid contributions with the ball.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Verstappen eases to F1 British GP win
Next article
Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kohli shares heartwarming post with Dravid ahead of Dominica Test

Sports

Verstappen eases to F1 British GP win

Sports

India's Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood delighted to contribute to team's win, says but early to be called allrounder

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rublev survives Bublik assault to reach maiden quarterfinals; Sinners too advances

Sports

Harmanpreet praises young bowlers for setting up India's win in the first T20I against Bangladesh

Sports

Ashes 2023: Losing six for 20-odd in first innings was key, says Cummins after Headingley defeat

Sports

India, Oman, Nepal to reach Sri Lanka for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Dimitrov beats Taifoe, storms into fourth round for first time since 2017

Sports

Ashes 2023: Brook, Woakes star as England seal gripping victory at Headingley; keep series alive

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title

Sports

Asian Games: IOC to take final call on Russian and Belarussian athletes' participation in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva, 16, continues dream run, reaches fourth round

Sports

Sunil Chhetri backs Igor Stimac's call for a 4-week camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup

Sports

Chess: Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika to lead India's challenge in Asian Games

Sports

1st T20I: Really happy to finish the chase four-five overs early, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers, Harmanpreet Kaur power India to easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh (ld)

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing C'ship: Sarthak Chavan notches major win, double for Sethu, Goud

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US