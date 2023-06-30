scorecardresearch
Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Nine Haryana pugilists reach semi-finals

By Agency News Desk

Bhopal, June 30 (IANS) Riding on impressive performances, nine boxers from Haryana secured their berths in the semifinals on the fourth day of the ongoing 6th Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship, here on Friday.

In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana triumphed over Kafi of Madhya Pradesh with a 5:0 win. She will take on Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra in the semis.

Recording identical victories after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round , Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Muskan (75kg) sealed their spots in the last four. While Pranjal will clash with the talented Amullya of Karnataka, Muskan of Haryana will take on Sharvir Shetty, who is also from Karnataka.

Other pugilists from Haryana who will take to the ring to compete in the semifinals are Asian Junior champion Kirti (+81kg) alongside Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Mohini (52kg), Tanu (54kg), Priya (57kg) and Ankur Yadav (63kg).

Two-time Asian junior champion Nikita Chand (60kg) secured a hard fought 5:2 win on points against Sakshi of Haryana and made her way to the semi-finals.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
