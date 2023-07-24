scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 24 (IANS) A fine all-round performance by Karim Janat (48 not out, 2-17) helped the Cape Town Samp Army continue to be a step ahead of their rivals, as they eased past the Durban Qalandars and won by 4 wickets, with an over to spare, in the Zim Afro T10 on Monday.

The Cape Town Samp Army have now won four games on the bounce and are top of the points table.

Batting first, the Durban Qalandars lost the in-form Tim Seifert (1) early to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, after which Andre Fletcher (4) and Asif Ali (0) were quickly packed off by Karim Janat. Meanwhile, Hazratullah Zazai was doing the heavy lifting at the other end and trying to keep the run rate moving along at a good clip.

However, he had little support, as Nick Welch (1) too was dismissed cheaply, after which George Linde dug in. The partnership of Linde and Zazai brought some respectability to the score, as they absorbed the pressure and then attacked, putting on a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Zazai (43), who was closing in on a deserving half-century, though was accounted for by Tom Curran in the final over, after which Linde (25*) and Brad Evans (5*) took the Qalandars to 91/5 in their 10 overs.

In response, the Cape Town Samp Army lost the wickets of the inform Tadiwanashe Marumani (6) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (7) within the first couple of overs. The Qalandars’ Mohammad Amir was bowling well, and it wasn’t easy to score freely in the early stages.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Karim Janat then steadied the ship with a 26-run stand, to keep the Samp Army on track. Gurbaz though could not convert the start and was dismissed in the 5th over for 13. After that Sean Williams added 6 to the cause, before skipper, Parthiv Patel joined Janat, with 38 needed from 4 overs.

The skipper, though, was dismissed for a duck and Janat was joined by Tom Curran, with the Samp Army needing 30 from the final three overs. Curran was cleaned up by Tendai Chatara for 6 but Janat was going great guns at the other end, and finished things off with a boundary, to help register a 4-wicket win.

Janat remained unbeaten on 48, having hit 5 sixes and 2 boundaries.

Brief scores:

Durban Qalandars 91/5 in 10 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 43, George Linde 25*; Karim Janat 2-17, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1-11) lost to Cape Town Samp Army 95/6 in 9 overs (Karim Janat 48*, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 13; Daryn Dupavillon 2-16, Tendai Chatara 2-22) by 4 wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Ayhika stuns World No.26 Lily as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 11-4 (Ld)

Sports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes win close-fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

Sports

UTT Season 4: India's Ayhika shocks Lily in Dabang Delhi v U Mumba thriller

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Karnataka HC stays BAI circulars warning players from playing in 'unrecognised' events

Health & Lifestyle

RSV vax market estimated to surpass $9 billion by 2029: Report

Sports

Harare Hurricanes skipper Morgan talks of how Zimbabwe cricket will benefit from Zim Afro T10

Health & Lifestyle

Statin therapy may lower risk of heart diseaes in people with HIV: Study

News

Jackie Shroff: Loyal fans of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan reflects true beauty of theatrical experience

News

Jimmy Shergill-starrer 'Choona' earlier had darker tone, reveals composer Dhruv Ghanekar

News

Dono: Launch of a director and two fresh faces à la ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

News

Mona Singh: OTT has changed life of writers

News

Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' to be showcased at IFFSA Canada

News

Performing in BRIC Festival was a moment of manifestation for Raja Kumari

Sports

Indian men's, women’s teams aim to excel in 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US